Teen arrested in Palmdale in connection with gang-related fatal shooting in NoHo

A 16-year-old boy was arrested in Palmdale on Tuesday for allegedly shooting a 41-year-old man to death in North Hollywood, police said.

The shooting was reported around 11:20 a.m. on Sunday, April 10, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department.

“North Hollywood officers responded to a radio call of a shooting in the 12000 block of Saticoy Street. Upon their arrival, officers observed a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound,” the news release states.

Efrain Garcia, 41, of Van Nuys was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office and the LAPD.

The 16-year-old boy — whose name was not released because he is a juvenile — was identified as the suspect in the shooting and arrested just after midnight Tuesday, April 12, in the area of East Avenue R4, near the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway in Palmdale, police said.

Authorities did not reveal what led investigators to identify the teen as the suspect. Three firearms were found in the teen’s possession at the time of his arrest, according to the LAPD.

The teen was booked into Sylmar Juvenile Hall, and authorities were investigating the shooting as gang-related, according to the LAPD.

No further details were immediately available.

–