Lancaster announces 2022 unofficial election results; Malhi and Crist re-elected

LANCASTER – The city of Lancaster held its municipal election Tuesday, April 12, in which two Council seats were open for the full term of four years. The unofficial election results, which include all regular ballots cast, were tallied Tuesday night, and incumbents Marvin E. Crist and Raj Malhi were comfortably re-elected. Malhi received 3,508 votes, and Crist followed closely behind with 3,446 votes.

“I am honored that the people of Lancaster have re-elected me to be their Councilmember,” Malhi said in a city news release. “I’m excited to once again serve this community with my fellow Councilmembers to support law enforcement, job growth, reduce homelessness, and continue to make this city a great place to live.”

“As a city, we’ve rallied together to help bring change and foster growth in the last few years, and I’m looking forward to keeping that momentum going in these next four years on the City Council,” Crist said in the news release.

Other candidates for Lancaster City Council included Leslie Underwood, who garnered 1,667 votes; Fran Sereseres, who received 546 votes; Shawn Cannon II, with 512 votes; King L. Moore II, with 461 votes; Kevin Baikie, with 337 votes; David Paul, with 174 votes; and Ayinde Frazier, with 144 votes.

Also on the Lancaster ballot was the Measure H initiative, which asked if the City Council should adopt an ordinance imposing an administrative fine for loitering or camping within 500 feet of sensitive use areas, such as schools, churches, daycares, parks, and libraries. The measure appeared to be passing, with 4,551 ‘Yes’ votes, to 1,307 ‘No’ votes.

Election results will be updated as all mail-in and provisional ballots are counted, and the updated and final tally will be available at www.cityoflancasterca.org on April 20, 2022.

