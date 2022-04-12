Free oil filters available at Palmdale’s used oil filter collection event

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host a used oil filter exchange event on this Saturday, April 16, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Auto Zone, located at 5022 West Avenue N.

Residents may bring a used oil filter to the store to receive a new free oil filter (not to exceed $15). The offer is limited to two filters per household, filters carried by Auto Zone, and subject to stock on hand.

This event is funded by the California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery (CalRecycle).

For a list of used oil and filter collection centers, call 1-800-CLEANUP or download the Recycle Coach app. For more information, call 661-267-5300.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

