Average LA County gas price drops for 15th consecutive day

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Tuesday, April 12, for the 15th consecutive day, decreasing 1.3 cents to $5.849.

The average price has dropped 21.7 cents over the past 15 days, including a half-cent Monday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 11.1 cents less than one week ago but 3.5 cents more than one month ago and $1.87 higher than one year ago.

The average price rose $1.283 to record highs during a 32-day streak of increases that ended March 27.

The Orange County average price dropped for the 14th consecutive day, decreasing 1.6 cents to $5.803. It has dropped 22.6 cents over the past 14 days, including a half-cent Monday.

The Orange County average price is 10.9 cents less than one week ago but 1.4 cents more than one month ago and $1.853 higher than one year ago. It rose $1.277 during a 35-day streak of increases that ended March 27.

“Los Angeles wholesale gasoline prices have continued their downward trend and are now at their lowest level since Feb. 28, despite reports of two Southern California refineries having unexpected maintenance issues over the weekend and a fire that could affect production at a Valero refinery in Benicia in Northern California,” Marie Montgomery, a public relations specialist with the Automobile Club of Southern California, told City News Service.

“At the moment, there is still plenty of room for local gas station prices to decrease further.”

