4 suspects sought in Palmdale beating, robbery

PALMDALE – A man was assaulted and robbed early Tuesday morning in Palmdale, and four suspects are being sought, authorities said.

The crime occurred around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday, April 12, at 10th Street East and Avenue R, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries described as non-life-threatening, the sheriff’s department reported.

The men who attacked him fled with the victim’s cell phone and a small amount of cash, according to a source at the scene.

Anyone with information about this attack is encouraged to contact the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station at 661-272-2400.

