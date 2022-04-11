Three Men’s Central Jail inmates hospitalized after apparent Opioid Overdose

Three inmates at the Men’s Central Jail in downtown Los Angeles were hospitalized Monday after suffering apparent opioid overdoses, authorities said.

Paramedics were sent to the jail at 7:15 a.m. on Monday, April 11, on a report of a “suspected overdose,” according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the three inmates showed signs of opioid overdoses, and authorities administered Narcan, which is used for emergency treatment of opioid overdose.

The inmates were taken to a hospital and all were expected to recover, the sheriff’s department reported. The type of opioid was not specified.

According to ABC7, the incident involved five inmates, three of whom were taken to a hospital, and unconfirmed reports indicated the substance was fentanyl.

No further information was immediately available late Monday afternoon.

