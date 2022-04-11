Man killed in Palmdale hit and run ID’d, driver sought

PALMDALE – A pedestrian killed early Sunday morning by a hit and run driver in Palmdale has been identified.

He was 21-year-old Alfredo Leon of Palmdale, according to Sarah Ardalani of the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

The fatal collision happened around 2:53 a.m. Sunday, April 10, on Sierra Highway, just south of Rancho Vista Boulevard, according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

“The preliminary facts of this investigation indicate in the early morning hours… a pedestrian was struck by a white BMW, which was driving southbound on Sierra Highway. The driver of the BMW fled the scene of the collision, and the pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene,” the news release states.

The incident remains under investigation, and no further details were immediately available Monday morning.

Anyone with information regarding this hit and run fatality is encouraged to contact the Palmdale Station’s Traffic Department at 661-272-2400. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

–