Fire damages UPS warehouse in Lancaster

LANCASTER – An explosion and fire damaged a large UPS warehouse and several big-rig trailers in Lancaster Monday morning, but no one was hurt, authorities said.

The fire was reported around 9 a.m. Monday, April 11, in the 200 block of West Avenue L, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

About 70 firefighters were sent to the scene on a second-alarm assignment, the fire department reported.

“The fire spread throughout a metal clad building and extended to possibly five or six trailers,” the fire department said in a statement. “Knockdown reported at 10:02 a.m.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

–