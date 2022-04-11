PALMDALE – Authorities have identified the woman who died Saturday morning when she got out of her disabled vehicle and was struck by a pickup truck on the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway in Palmdale.
She was 28-year-old Pauline Gonzalez of Canyon Country, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.
The fatal collision happened around 2:13 a.m. Saturday, April 9, on the State Route 14, according to a California Highway Patrol report.
“[Gonzalez] was driving a 1996 Buick sedan southbound on State Route 14, south of Palmdale Boulevard, when she was involved in a traffic crash with a Honda sedan. Following the crash, [Gonzalez’s] Buick was disabled within the number 4 lane… [She] exited her vehicle following the crash and was walking within the number 4 lane…,” the CHP report states.
A 2006 Ford F150 traveling southbound on State Route 14 crashed into both Gonzalez and her Buick sedan, resulting in fatal injuries to Gonzalez, according to the CHP report.
The Ford F150’s driver — 23-year-old Osvaldo Garcia of Palmdale — was not injured in the crash, and he was arrested, according to the CHP report.
“The involvement of alcohol and/or drugs is suspected at this time and is still under investigation,” the CHP report states.
Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Officer Steadmon at the Antelope Valley CHP Office at 661-948-8541.
7 comments for "Authorities ID woman hit, killed by vehicle in Palmdale; driver arrested"
Her and another car were pulled over because they got in a small accident and were exchanging documents when the other driver hit her which is why she was out her car
When in a small traffic collision where both cars can still operate pull off the freeway together. It could save your life
