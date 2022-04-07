Suspect taken into custody following overnight barricade in Palmdale

PALMDALE – An armed man wanted for attempted murder, who was barricaded in Palmdale overnight, was taken into custody Thursday, April 7, authorities said.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Bureau personnel responded at 8:05 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, to the 36700 block of Pine Valley Court to assist the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station with the suspect, said Deputy David Yoo of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

The enforcement team as well as the crisis and negotiation officers worked overnight to make contact with the man, and he was taken into custody around daybreak.

His name was not immediately released. No further information on the incident was immediately available Thursday afternoon.

