‘Coffee with a PWD Director’ set for April 14

Palmdale Water District Board Director Don Wilson will meet with constituents and answer questions at ‘Coffee with a PWD Director‘ from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, April 14, at Alice’s Burgers, located at 801 West Palmdale Boulevard.

“It is exciting to finally be able to have in-person events where we can meet our constituents,” Wilson said. “I really missed having the

interaction, sharing information and listening to concerns. I hope to see many of our community members at the coffee event.”

‘Coffee with a PWD Director’ events give customers the opportunity to meet their representatives and ask water-related questions in a casual

environment. PWD will buy the first cup of coffee for community members at the event.

Director Wilson, who represents Division 2, is on the boards of the Palmdale Recycled Water Authority and the Plant 42 Environmental

Restoration Advisory Board and a commissioner for the Antelope Valley State Water Contractors Association. He also is on PWD’s Outreach and Finance committees.

A Palmdale resident since 1987, Wilson retired after 28 years with Foster Farms. He served on the Palmdale School District Personnel Committee Board for two years and was elected to the PWD Board in November 2018. His term expires in December. Division 2 is an area whose northern most point is a small section that borders Palmdale Boulevard. The Division roughly lies south and west of central Palmdale, more specifically, south of Palmdale Boulevard and Avenue R west of 25th Street East and south of Pearblossom Highway east of 25th Street East. Division 2 also includes portions of the community of Juniper Hills.

For more information about ‘Coffee with a PWD Director,’ visit www.palmdalewater.org.

[Information via news release from the Palmdale Water District.]

–