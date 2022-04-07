Average LA County gas price drops for 10th consecutive day

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Thursday, April 7, for the 10th consecutive day, decreasing 1.9 cents to $5.921.

The average price has dropped 14.9 cents over the past 10 days, including 2 cents Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 11.7 cents less than one week ago but 49.2 cents higher than one month ago and $1.954 more than one year ago.

The average price rose $1.283 during a 32-day streak of increases that ended March 27.

The Orange County average price dropped for the ninth consecutive day, decreasing 1.4 cents to $5.874. It has dropped 15.5 cents over the past nine days, including 2.4 cents Wednesday.

The Orange County average price is 12 cents less than one week ago but 44.8 cents more than one month ago and $1.927 higher than one year ago.

The Orange County average price rose $1.277 during a 35-day streak of increases that ended March 27.

The top reason for the dropping prices is “that significant shipments of imported gasoline and gasoline ingredients have arrived in the state to ease supply concerns,” said Marie Montgomery, a public relations specialist with the Automobile Club of Southern California.

