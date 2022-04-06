Motorist killed in rollover crash near Lancaster

LANCASTER – A motorist died in a rollover crash Wednesday morning after running a stop sign and getting hit by another vehicle, authorities said.

The fatal collision happened around 6:25 a.m. Wednesday, April 6, in the intersection of 110th Street West and Avenue I, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

The motorist was driving a 2003 Honda southbound on 110th Street, when he “failed to stop for the posted stop sign at the intersection of Avenue I” and was hit by a 2004 GMC that was traveling eastbound on Avenue I and “did not have a posted stop sign,” according to the CHP report.

“As a result of this crash, [the Honda] overturned and [the motorist], whom was not restrained, was partially ejected, resulting in fatal injuries,” the CHP report states. The motorist’s name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification, but he was a 39-year-old man from Lompoc, according to the CHP report.

No injuries were reported for the GMC’s driver, 42-year-old Juan Hernandez of Lancaster, according to the CHP report.

“The involvement of alcohol and/or drugs is still under investigation in this crash,” the CHP report states.

The crash is under investigation by the CHP’s Antelope Valley Area Office. Any witnesses are encouraged to contact Officer C. Borne, ID 18058, at 661-948-8541.

