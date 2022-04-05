Palmdale releases Illegal Dumping Action Plan

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale has released a comprehensive plan to address the problematic issue of illegal dumping and will soon announce a series of meetings to engage residents, businesses, and groups in collaborative efforts to help curb and prevent it in the community. The plan may be viewed at https://cityofpalmdale.org/1168/Illegal-Dumping-Action-Plan.

“Combatting illegal dumping has always been a priority for this Council,” said Mayor Steve Hofbauer. “We’re pleased to have developed a solid and aggressive plan that will help everyone play a part in keeping our city looking its best. We also appreciate the ongoing work of the dedicated volunteers that work at least one Saturday every month and who cleared over 800 tons of trash from the desert last year.”

The document is designed to be a living document and will change as needs change, as efforts have been fully implemented, and as new ideas and approaches are identified. Some of the key elements in the plan include actions to be taken by Code Enforcement to address illegal dumping, working with local non-profits and volunteer groups, and increasing penalties for those who are caught illegally dumping.

“It’s encouraging to see groups of concerned and committed residents taking a stand against illegal dumping and forming their own groups who go out on weekends for clean ups,” said Mayor Pro Tem Richard Loa. “We look forward to connecting with our residents to show a united front against the scourge of illegal dumping.”

As part of Palmdale’s Season of Service campaign, the next desert cleanup event will take place on Saturday, April 30, at 70th St. E. and Ave. S, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Registration is available at https://signup.com/go/WWTdgEW.

“The city is also working on providing more opportunities to responsibly dispose of waste items,” said Councilmember Laura Bettencourt. “Free events such as mattress recycling, used oil and filter collections, and paint recycling are all part of the greater plan to engage residents.”

Upcoming events include an oil recycling event that will take place on Saturday, April 16, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Auto Zone at 5022 W. Ave. N. Residents may bring a used oil filter to the store to receive a new free oil filter (not to exceed $15). Limited to two filters per household, filters carried by Auto Zone, and subject to stock on hand.

“Although we have implemented several projects and programs that have made impacts over the year, our staff continues to explore new approaches and ways to engage residents, businesses, and organizations in the fight to curb illegal dumping and make our City even more beautiful,” said Councilmember Austin Bishop.

“To get more information, or to provide comments and recommendations on the Action Plan, please call the City’s Environmental Resources Division at 661-267-5300 or email envirotech@cityofpalmdale.org,” said Councilmember Juan Carrillo.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–