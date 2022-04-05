Palmdale celebrates ‘Environmental Pride Month’ with events, programs

PALMDALE – In celebration of Earth Day 2022, the city of Palmdale will host its annual Palmdale Environmental Pride Month with a series of programs and events that focus on making the community cleaner and safer for all.

Palmdale Pride Week – Extra Trash Bags

From Monday, April 25, through Friday, April 29, Waste Management will collect up to eight extra bags of trash on the regular trash day for customers living in Palmdale city limits. Resident will need to call 661-947-7197 at least 48 hours in advance of service day to schedule extra bag pick-ups. No household hazardous waste or electronic waste will be accepted during these pick-ups.

Free Used Oil and Filter Collection Event

Residents may bring in their used oil and used oil filters to receive a new oil filter for free (not to exceed $15). Limited to two filters per household. Event will take place at AutoZone at 5022 West Avenue N on Saturday, April 16, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Household hazardous waste & electronic waste event

Residents may take their HHW and E-Waste to the Antelope Valley Environmental Collection Center, located at 1200 West City Ranch Road in Palmdale. AVECC is open on the first and third Saturday of each month, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information and for updates on service dates/hours, call 888-CLEAN LA or visit CleanLA.com.

Mattress Recycling

Palmdale residents may drop off mattresses at the Palmdale Landfill free of charge, or they may schedule a free bulky item pickup four times per year, with up to four items collected per pickup. To also find other free mattress recycling facilities, visit ByeByeMattress.com.

Paint Recycling

The city of Palmdale in partnership with PaintCare will host a Paint Recycling and Reuse Event where residents are encouraged to attend if they have paint that they need to dispose of or if they need paint. The event is taking place on Saturday, April 30, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Palmdale Transportation Center, located at 39000 Clock Tower Plaza Drive.

Free Tire Collection Event

Los Angeles County in partnership with the city of Palmdale is hosting a free tire collection event on Saturday, April 30, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Residents may bring up to nine tires per trip, and rims will also be accepted. For more information visit CleanLA.com.

Free Document Shredding

Palmdale residents may bring up to five boxes of documents for shredding to the Palmdale Landfill, located at 1200 W. City Ranch Road, on May 14, July 9, and September 10, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. No metal clips, binders, and plastic sheet covers will be accepted, but staples, file folders, and envelopes are okay. For more information, call 661-947-7197 or visit home.wm.com/palmdale. Document destruction services are available to Palmdale residents every second Saturday of an odd month (subject to change).

Free Smart Gardening Webinars

Topics include: Introduction to Composting, Water-Wise Gardening, Organic Gardening, and Small-Space Gardening. They are 45-minutes long followed by a 15-minute period to ask questions and order compost bins at a discounted price. For smart gardening tips and to register for a webinar, visit smartgardening.com.

Residents are encouraged to download the Recycle Coach app through their Apple or Google app store or to go to https://cityofpalmdale.org/173/Environmental-Resources to get up-to-date information or reminders about their collection schedule. For questions or concerns, residents should call Palmdale’s Environmental Resources Division at 661-267-5300, email envirotech@cityofpalmdale.org, or contact Waste Management at 661-947-7197.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–