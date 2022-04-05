Driver killed in Palmdale traffic crash ID’d

PALMDALE – Authorities have identified the motorist killed early Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Palmdale.

He was 45-year-old James Llewellyn of Palmdale, according to Sarah Ardalani, Public Information Officer at the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

The fatal collision happened around 4:47 a.m. Friday, April 1, on 25th Street East near Avenue R, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Llewellyn was driving a black 2017 Ford Focus westbound on Avenue R when he made a right turn onto 25th Street East from a red signal and immediately made a U-turn in front of a 2016 Toyota Camry that was traveling northbound through the intersection on a yellow or green signal, according to the news release.

The Toyota Camry collided with the driver’s side of Llewellyn’s Ford Focus, and Llewellyn died at the scene of his injuries, according to the news release.

The Camry’s female driver and her minor passenger were transported to a local hospital to be treated for injuries, according to sheriff’s officials, who did not disclose the extent of their injuries.

“Neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be a factor in this collision,” the sheriff’s news release states.

–