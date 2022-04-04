Free mattress disposal events in the AV

PALMDALE – Los Angeles County will hold Mattress Recycling Collection Events in the Antelope Valley on multiple dates in April and May.

The events will be held:

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, April 9, at the Los Angeles County Road Yard, 17341 East Avenue J in Lake Los Angeles .

From is 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, April 23, at the Los Angeles County Road Yard, 38126 Sierra Highway in Palmdale .

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, May 7, at the Lakes Community Center, 17520 Elizabeth Lake Road in Lake Hughes.

For more information, visit CleanLA.com.