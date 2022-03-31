Local residents encouraged to wear blue for Child Abuse Prevention Month

LANCASTER – Antelope Valley residents are encouraged to wear blue this Friday, April 1, and throughout the month in recognition of Child Abuse Prevention Month. The Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley is partnering with local businesses and individuals to raise awareness about and help prevent child abuse.

For the second year, local restaurants and retailers are offering special menu items and promotions during April in honor of Child Abuse Prevention Month. They include Coach’s Sports Bar & Grille (Rosamond), Complexity Wine Lounge, Filthy’s Food Truck, Jon Smith’s Subs, Leo + Mamas, Lucky Luke Brewpub, Lucky Luke Brewing Co., Mama’s Kitchen, Olga’s Naturally California Kitchen, The Original Karen’s Kitchen, Scramblez Café, and The Third Place Barroom and Kitchen.

CCAV also has launched its Pinwheels of Hope fundraising campaign with a corporate sponsorship from L.A. Care Health Plan. This year’s goal is to secure sponsors for 1,000 pinwheels – one to represent each child who will receive therapy at CCAV in 2022. Pinwheel sponsorships are available for a donation of $100 each. Corporate level sponsorships for 10 or more pinwheels are also available.

At the end of April, campaign donors and sponsors will be invited to attend a pinwheel garden ceremony, featuring all 1,000 sponsored pinwheels. Donors’ names and corporate sponsor logos can be found at ccav.org/pinwheel-sponsors, which will be updated as contributions are made throughout the month. For more information about becoming a pinwheel sponsor, visit ccav.org/pinwheels, email give@childrenscenterav.org or call 661-949-1206 (ext. 290).

“The Pinwheels of Hope campaign is an opportunity for individuals and businesses to be part of the solution,” said CCAV Board President Samantha Schmitz. “Whether you are a local resident sponsoring one pinwheel or a major donor, together we can make a difference in the lives of children and those who care for them.”

Children can participate in Child Abuse Prevention Month and be entered in a prize drawing by creating a pinwheel of their own. Pinwheel-making kits are available free from CCAV.

According to CCAV, residents can get involved in Child Abuse Prevention Month by:

Wearing blue on April 1 and throughout the month, and posting photos on social media along with the hashtags, #EndChildAbuseAV and #GreatChildhoods.

Following and tagging @ChildrensCenterAV on Facebook and Instagram.

Creating pinwheels by picking up free kits from CCAV at 45111 Fern Avenue, Lancaster.

Sponsoring a pinwheel (or more) by visiting ccav.org/pinwheels.

Visiting the participating restaurants and retailers in April.

Attending the community Food Truck Night on April 28.

[Information via news release from the Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley.]

–