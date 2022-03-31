Family Field Day coming to Legacy Commons Park April 7

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host a Family Field Day on Thursday, April 7, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Legacy Commons Park, located at 930 E. Avenue Q-9.

Admission is free and all ages are welcome.

Palmdale parks and recreation staff will provide board games, an obstacle course, carrom boards, croquet, checkers, cornhole and bocci ball.

For more information, call 661-267-5611.

About Legacy Commons

Legacy Commons provides adults age 55+ the opportunity to foster self-reliance through our fitness and exercise classes, visual and performing arts programs, informational seminars, and special interest groups. Adjacent Legacy Park features walking paths and picnic tables, bocce ball courts, horseshoe pits and a croquet lawn. No membership is required.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–