Deadline Thursday to apply for additional rental assistance through state program

Thursday, March 31, is the last day for people to apply for a state program providing assistance to income-eligible Californians with unpaid rent or utilities due to COVID-19.

The Housing Is Key Program may cover renters’ unpaid rent dating back to April 1, 2020, as well as future payments. The program also has funding available for owed utility payments and may cover 100% of owed payments for a total of 12 months, including for months dating back to April 1, 2020, as well.

Income-eligible renters are qualified regardless of immigration status if they have been impacted by COVID-19 and have unpaid rent. The state will determine if the applicant is income eligible after they apply.

Applicants must apply by 5 p.m. Thursday, March 31, at HousingIsKey.com or by calling 833-430-2122. People who need assistance applying can call 833-687-0967. People whose applications are successfully processed will be notified of next steps.

California committed $5.2 billion in rental relief funds for California residents.

