Palmdale woman and father sentenced in woman’s kidnapping

LANCASTER – A Palmdale woman and her father who pleaded no contest to kidnapping a woman who was dumped in the desert near Edwards Air Force Base were sentenced Wednesday to state prison.

Shaniya Nicole Poche-Lawton, 24, of Palmdale, was ordered to serve 15 years in prison in connection to her Feb. 23 no contest plea to kidnapping and personally using a firearm.

Her father, 57-year-old Stanley Alfred Lawton was ordered to serve 25 years to life in prison in connection with his no contest plea to aggravated kidnapping with the intent to commit robbery. Lawton also admitted prior strikes for robbery and attempted murder, according to Ricardo Santiago with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials said the victim — who knew the two defendants — was kidnapped at gunpoint on Nov. 1, 2019, from the North Las Vegas area and driven to the desert in the Antelope Valley area.

“At some point, she was sexually assaulted and left for dead,” said Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Capt. Eduardo Hernandez.

The victim was found five days later by military police who were making their routine rounds outside Edwards Air Force base.

The father and daughter were arrested in early November 2019 and initially charged with a series of counts, including attempted murder, forcible rape and robbery, but the rape charge was dismissed against Shaniya Poche-Lawton in January 2021, according to court records. The remaining counts against them are expected to be dismissed as a result of their pleas.

The two have remained behind bars since they were taken into custody by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, jail records show.

Previous related stories:

Father, daughter plead no contest in woman’s kidnapping

Father, daughter plead not guilty in alleged Vegas kidnapping

Arraignment postponed for father and daughter charged with kidnapping, sexual assault in Palmdale

Man, daughter held in connection with alleged Vegas kidnap/assault

–