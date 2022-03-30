Palmdale man killed in head-on crash in Acton area

ACTON – A 24-year-old man allegedly driving on the wrong side of a street in the Acton area was killed Wednesday in a head-on collision that left the other motorist with major injuries, authorities said.

Christian Flores of Palmdale died at the scene of the crash, which was reported around 4:50 a.m. Wednesday, March 30, on Sierra Highway south of San Gabriel Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

According to the CHP, Flores was driving a Honda north on Sierra Highway when “for undetermined reasons, [the Honda] crossed into the southbound lane and collided head on with [a Nissan].”

The Nissan’s driver, 38-year-old Vicente Gonzalez of Palmdale, was taken to a hospital for treatment of major injuries, the CHP reported.

“The involvement of alcohol and/or drugs is still under investigation in this crash,” the CHP said in a statement.

Anyone who witnessed this crash is urged to call the CHP Antelope Valley-area office at 661-948-8541.

–