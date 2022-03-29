Entries sought for Palmdale’s “Walk on Words” poetry contest

PALMDALE –The city of Palmdale will accept entries from April 1 through April 30 for its “Walk on Words” poetry contest, which will culminate with the winning poem being stamped in concrete at a city facility.

The contest is free and open to all ages. This year’s theme is “Dogs in the Park.” Poems must be family-friendly, original compositions written by the submitting poet, no more than eight lines long, including title, with a maximum of 25 characters per line, including spaces. All poems must be submitted on the city’s website, www.cityofpalmdale.org/WoW by Saturday, April 30.

The winning poem will be stamped in concrete at Yellen Park.

Poems will be judged based on suitability, originality, creativity, and artistic quality. Complete rules and regulations are available at www.cityofpalmdale.org/WoW.

“Yellen Dog Park is a place for our furry friends to exercise and play and sometimes make new friends,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer. “This year we wanted to capture that spirit in our poetry contest and stamp the winning poem in concrete there for everyone to see and enjoy.”

The winner will be notified by phone or email and announced at a public unveiling at Yellen Park at a date to be determined.

For more information, call 661-267-5611.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

