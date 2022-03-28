BYD Coach and Bus recruitment event this Thursday

PALMDALE – America’s Job Center of California will host a recruitment event for BYD Coach and Bus, a manufacturing facility located at 46174 BYD Blvd. in Lancaster, on Thursday, March 31, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Current positions include general assembler, quality control inspector, auto body painter, polishers, mechanical assembler, electrical assembler, human resources recruitment coordinator, and human resources specialist.

Candidates must register via Eventbrite at https://byd_mar31.eventbrite.com.

Qualified candidates must bring a resume, be on time, and dress appropriately for an interview. Interview times will be provided after candidates pass the pre-screening process. COVID-19 vaccination and booster are required for all employees.

For more information, email dsantamaria@jvs-socal.org or call David Santamaria at 661-405-8739.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

