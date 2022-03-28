Authorities ID man killed in Palmdale shooting

PALMDALE – Authorities have identified a man who was killed last week in a shooting in Palmdale that left another man wounded.

He was 48-year-old Leron Davenport Sr., according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

The shooting was reported around 5:40 p.m. on March 21 in the 2500 block of Olive Drive, near Joshua Hills Park, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Palmdale Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to the location regarding a “gunshot victim call” and found Davenport suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper torso. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced, sheriff’s officials said.

At the crime scene, deputies located a second man also suffering from gun shot wounds to the upper torso. The unidentified man, who was in his 20s, was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition, authorities said. No suspect description was provided.

No further information has been released regarding the circumstances surrounding this shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

