LA County unemployment rate sees slight dip in February

Los Angeles County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dipped to 6.4% in February, down from a revised 6.9% in January, according to figures released Friday, March 25, by the state Employment Development Department.

The 6.4% rate was also down from the 10.7% rate in February 2021.

Statewide, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 5.4% in February, down from the 5.7% in January and below the 8.6% rate from February 2021. The comparable estimates for the nation were 3.8% in February, 4% in January and 6.2% in February of last year.

According to the EDD, total nonfarm employment in Los Angeles County increased by 61,100 jobs between January and February to reach nearly 4.5 million.

The leisure and hospitality sector and education/health services sector led the way, adding 10,500 jobs each.

Year over year, nonfarm employment increased by 324,000 jobs between February 2021 and last month, according to the EDD.

