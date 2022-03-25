Inmate who walked out of reentry facility back in custody

An inmate serving a six-year sentence for second-degree robbery, who walked away from a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reentry program facility two weeks ago, was back in custody Friday, March 25.

Daniel M. Canelas had walked away from the Male Community Reentry Program facility in Los Angeles without authorization on March 11, and an emergency search for him was begun, the CDCR reported.

On Thursday night [March 24], authorities arrested Canelas at a Los Angeles apartment complex, and he was transported to the California Institution for Men in Chino.

Canelas will be ineligible for the MCRP program for at least 10 years and his case will be referred to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office for consideration of escape charges.

Canelas was received from Los Angeles County on Dec. 9, 2019, with a six-year sentence for second-degree robbery. Canelas arrived at the Male Community Reentry Program on Jan. 27 of this year, and was scheduled to be released from CDCR custody in October of 2023.

The community reentry program links offenders to a range of community- based rehabilitative services that assist with substance use disorders, mental health care, medical care, employment, education, housing, family reunification and social support.

–