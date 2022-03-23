Palmdale’s Women’s History Month symposium set for March 31

PALMDALE — The city of Palmdale, in celebration of Women’s History Month, will host a women’s symposium titled “Breaking Bias by Us” on Thursday, March 31, at the Chimbole Cultural Center, 38350 Sierra Highway. Admission is free and it is open to everyone.

There will be two sessions: from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Registration is available at https://signup.com/go/BOiJaOg.

The symposium will feature a resource and job fair, prize drawings, and presentations/workshops on topics such as overcoming challenges, strategies for building workplace support when returning to work after having a child, journaling, tips for women entrepreneurs, mobilizing passions into community projects, and volunteering.

Participating organizations include New Women’s Business Center, SAVES, Assemblyman Tom Lackey’s Office, Senator Scott Wilk’s Office, Palmdale Regional Medical Center, WOW Flower Project, Palmdale City Library, SALVA, Gifted Arts and Activism. AV Partners for Health, Women’s Care Net, WIC, AV Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Palmdale School District, Youth with a Purpose, Trevino Law Firm, AV Immigration, Citizenship, and Education Services; Pueblo y Salud, Council for Prevention of Child Abuse, LA Care, SBCC: Strength Based Community Change, Northrop Grumman, and Los Angeles County African American Employees Association.

“Join us at one of these sessions as we celebrate the remarkable achievements and advances made by women in the face of struggles and obstacles,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer.

“The event is designed to spotlight women in different fields, bolster networking and professional opportunities for women, and foster inclusive and interactive dialogue about women’s experiences,” said District 3 Councilmember Laura Bettencourt. “Join us for a fun, informative, and inspirational event. We hope to see you there.”

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–