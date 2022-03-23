Man shot to death in Lancaster ID’d

LANCASTER – Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was shot to death in Lancaster Monday afternoon.

He was 19-year-old Alfred Jordan Jr. of Palmdale, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

The fatal shooting was reported around 4:28 p.m. Monday, March 21, in the 45000 block of 16th Street West, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies sent to the location on a report of a shooting found Jordan lying in the front yard of a residence, suffering from multiple wounds to his upper body, according to the sheriff’s department. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No suspect description was provided.

Anyone with information on this shooting is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS. Tipsters may also use the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

