LANCASTER – Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was shot to death in Lancaster Monday afternoon.
He was 19-year-old Alfred Jordan Jr. of Palmdale, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.
The fatal shooting was reported around 4:28 p.m. Monday, March 21, in the 45000 block of 16th Street West, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies sent to the location on a report of a shooting found Jordan lying in the front yard of a residence, suffering from multiple wounds to his upper body, according to the sheriff’s department. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No suspect description was provided.
Anyone with information on this shooting is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS. Tipsters may also use the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.
3 comments for "Man shot to death in Lancaster ID’d"
Samuel Maeshack says
The young man was never giving no help the cops just look at the young man and let him die that’s not cool at all.
Ann says
This is an ignorant and irresponsible comment, which continues to fuel the flames of distrust. I strongly doubt that the police did nothing. They likely arrived on scene, saw the numerous gunshots, checked for a pulse, and determined he was already dead. If he was dead, there wasn’t anything they could do!!! They respond to numerous calls for dead people. They know if a person is dead. Unfortunately, in this crap town full of ignorant people, they’ve been physically attacked for not doing anything when the person is already dead, like ODs and cardiac arrests. You should direct your anger at all the gun violence going on here in the AV!
Tim Scott says
Fe must have been dead or the cops would have handcuffed him to ensure their safety until he bled out. They have priorities.