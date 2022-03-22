The Antelope Valley Times

Man shot to death in Lancaster

The fatal shooting happened on the 45000 block of 16th Street West in Lancaster, sheriff’s officials said. [Image by BRYAN HALL]
LANCASTER – A man in his early 20s was shot and killed Monday in Lancaster.

The incident was reported around 4:28 p.m. Monday, March 21, on the 45000 block of 16th Street West, near Monte Vista Elementary School, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Lancaster Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to the area regarding a gunshot victim call and “found the victim laying in the front yard of a residence suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper torso,” the news release states.

“The victim, a male Black in his early twenties was pronounced dead at the scene,” the sheriff’s news release states. His name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification.

Details on what led up to the shooting were not immediately available, and no suspect description was provided.

Anyone with information on this fatal shooting is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

  1. You’re correct! Realtors lie to make the sell. Even though you make it clear….we don’t want a home in the HOOD!!

    Unless, you’re purchasing in Quartz Hill and far West Palmdale.

    Reply

    • LOL…whatever man. If you want to make life decisions based on “well, I MIGHT be the one in fifty thousand” you aren’t someone I really want for a neighbor.

      Reply

  2. “The victim, a male Black in his early twenties was pronounced dead at the scene,”

    Don’t believe a thing a realtor says about Lancaster

    Reply

