Man shot to death in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A man in his early 20s was shot and killed Monday in Lancaster.

The incident was reported around 4:28 p.m. Monday, March 21, on the 45000 block of 16th Street West, near Monte Vista Elementary School, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Lancaster Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to the area regarding a gunshot victim call and “found the victim laying in the front yard of a residence suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper torso,” the news release states.

“The victim, a male Black in his early twenties was pronounced dead at the scene,” the sheriff’s news release states. His name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification.

Details on what led up to the shooting were not immediately available, and no suspect description was provided.

Anyone with information on this fatal shooting is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.