Spring break fun coming to Marie Kerr, Domenic Massari parks

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale is celebrating the arrival of spring break with planned activities for youth ages 5 to 12 at both Marie Kerr Park, located at 2723 Rancho Vista Blvd., and Domenic Massari Park, located 37716 55th St. East.

Free activities such baseball, kickball, obstacle courses, relay races, and more will take place at Domenic Massari Park from March 21 through 25, and from March 21 through April 1 at Marie Kerr Park. All events will take place daily from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AV Seed and Grow, a volunteer-run 501(c)(3) non-profit organization whose mission is to offer social opportunities, resources, education, and advocacy to the special needs community, will provide a sensory tent at Domenic Massari Park on Monday, March 21, and at Marie Kerr Park on Monday, March 28.

For more information, call 661-267-5611.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–