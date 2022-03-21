Shots fired during road rage incident on 14 Freeway in Lancaster

Authorities are seeking the public’s help to find a motorist who fired shots at another motorist during a recent road-rage incident Friday night on the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway in Lancaster.

The confrontation “was initiated by one of the parties cutting off the other,” and it began around 9:28 p.m. Friday, March 18, at the intersection of Avenue I and Valley Central Way, which is just west of the 14 Freeway, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

“Both parties then traveled eastbound on Avenue I and entered southbound on SR-14,” the CHP report states.

When the vehicles were somewhere between Avenue I and Avenue K, “one party shot at the other, striking the victim’s vehicle on the left side. The victim rammed the suspect vehicle in attempt to escape, exited Avenue K, and re-entered northbound SR-14 from Avenue K, where he came to a stop on the right shoulder,” the CHP report states. No injuries were reported.

The suspect kept going, the CHP reported. No description was available of the suspect or his/her vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Officer Parks or Officer Murawski at the Antelope Valley Area CHP office at 661-948-8541.

