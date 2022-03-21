Palmdale Regional announces collaboration with City of Hope

Palmdale Regional Medical Center has entered into an affiliation with City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, to better support cancer patients in the Antelope Valley, officials announced Monday.

“Palmdale Regional Medical Center is proud to offer patients access to expert physicians, technology, and support services as we expand our urology and oncology programs,” said Palmdale Regional Medical Center CEO Richard Allen. “By working with City of Hope, we can meet the needs of the residents of Antelope Valley and give patients access to the very best care possible closer to home.”

“With more than 35 clinical network locations throughout Southern California, City of Hope is experienced at offering innovative, specialized cancer and urology care closer to where people live,” said Vince Jensen, chief clinical operating officer at City of Hope. “We look forward to working with Palmdale Regional so that residents in the greater Antelope Valley region have enhanced access to leading-edge cancer and urology care.”

City of Hope physicians will provide clinical medical leadership for the new effort, including a medical director for the surgical oncology program and a medical director for the urology program. As part of the relationship, City of Hope will open a new clinical network site on the Palmdale Regional Medical Center campus that will include medical oncology consultations and surgical services as well as urology. The addition of these services will give residents closer access to these specialties without having to leave the Antelope Valley. In addition, Palmdale Regional and City of Hope will collaborate to educate the next generation of general surgeons through the hospital’s planned residency training program.

City of Hope enrolls an average of more than 6,000 patients in clinical trials annually. Some of these patients will receive clinical trials at nearby City of Hope | Antelope Valley, where study participants pave the way for breakthrough therapies in cancer.

“Both organizations share a deep commitment to quality and patient centered care,” Allen said. “We are excited to work together to ensure patients receive the quality care that residents of the Antelope Valley have come to expect from Palmdale Regional.”

[Information via news release from Palmdale Regional Medical Center.]

