Lancaster to host first “Future of the City” event March 18

Lancaster city officials will host the first “Future of the City: Lancaster Like Never Before” (FOTC) event this Friday, March 18, from 7 to 10 p.m., at the Lancaster Performing Arts Center, located at 750 West Lancaster Boulevard.

Attendees will be guided through a series of short talks, demonstrations, and performances that cover a wide range of topics, according to organizers. Tickets to the in-person event are sold out, but the event will be livestreamed on the city of Lancaster’s YouTube and Facebook accounts, starting at 7 p.m.

“Lancaster has never held something like this before,” Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris said in a news release. “Future of the City will bring together the most influential figures in the city to share ideas that matter in any discipline. It will be a suite of short carefully prepared talks, demonstrations, and performances that are idea-focused. Our goal is that FOTC will become a forum for ideas within the community that inspires people to change their lives, their futures, and ultimately their world.”

Presenters will share ideas from their fields of expertise, including technology, entertainment, design, science, humanities, business and development, and how these ideas will shape and transform Lancaster’s future.

“In Lancaster, we are always looking toward the future and how we can continue making our city better – a mindset that is reflected in the event’s new name this year,” said Lancaster Vice Mayor Marvin Crist. “Our hope is that Future of the City will not only inform our residents about the exciting things happening right now but also give us a chance to dream and create a vision with our community about all that Lancaster will be in the years to come.”

To access the event via YouTube, visit: www.youtube.com/cityoflancaster1977. Facebook users can access the event at: www.facebook.com/cityoflancaster.

[Information via news release from the city of Lancaster.]

