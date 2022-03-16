Officials ID man killed in deputy-involved shooting in Palmdale

PALMDALE – Authorities Wednesday identified the man who was fatally shot by a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy in Palmdale after he allegedly crashed his vehicle into two patrol cars while fleeing the scene.

He was 26-year-old Samuel Nunez of Lancaster, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

The shooting happened around 6:05 p.m. Sunday, March 13, in the 6900 block of Jack Rabbit Way, near 70th Street East, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

The deputies were following up on a domestic violence incident from earlier in the evening and attempted to make contact with Nunez as he was seated inside a vehicle, sheriff’s officials said.

“The suspect [Nunez] attempted to flee the location and rammed two patrol vehicles several times. After ramming one of the deputy’s vehicles, a deputy-involved shooting occurred. … It was later determined the suspect [Nunez] was not involved in the early domestic violence call,” the sheriff’s new release states.

Anyone who witnessed this shooting is encouraged to call the LASD’s homicide bureau at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

