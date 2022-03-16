PALMDALE – Authorities Wednesday identified the man who was fatally shot by a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy in Palmdale after he allegedly crashed his vehicle into two patrol cars while fleeing the scene.
He was 26-year-old Samuel Nunez of Lancaster, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.
The shooting happened around 6:05 p.m. Sunday, March 13, in the 6900 block of Jack Rabbit Way, near 70th Street East, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
The deputies were following up on a domestic violence incident from earlier in the evening and attempted to make contact with Nunez as he was seated inside a vehicle, sheriff’s officials said.
“The suspect [Nunez] attempted to flee the location and rammed two patrol vehicles several times. After ramming one of the deputy’s vehicles, a deputy-involved shooting occurred. … It was later determined the suspect [Nunez] was not involved in the early domestic violence call,” the sheriff’s new release states.
Anyone who witnessed this shooting is encouraged to call the LASD’s homicide bureau at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
Previous related story: Man shot to death after ramming patrol cars in Palmdale
2 comments for "Officials ID man killed in deputy-involved shooting in Palmdale"
Palmdale says
“…rammed two patrol vehicles several times.”
Samuel Nunez won’t be doing that anymore.
Tim Scott says
Won’t be sitting in his car minding his own business any more either…you happy about that?