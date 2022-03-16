Help Lancaster detectives ID theft suspects

It you recognize these two individuals, then Lancaster Sheriff’s Station detectives would like to hear from you.

The suspects are wanted for theft.

They are accused of stealing a vehicle and then using the victim’s card that was in the vehicle to make purchases as a local business.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of these suspects is encouraged to contact Detective Maloney at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).