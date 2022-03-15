LA County Supervisors offer tax relief for property owners

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a motion Tuesday to cancel property tax penalties, interests, costs and fees for property owners that have been negatively affected by the eviction moratorium passed by the Board as part of its COVID-19 relief efforts.

The support for property owners is in response to the Board’s recent decision to extend eviction protection for non-payment by lower-income tenants until June 2023.

“I’ve heard repeatedly from many property owners the devastating financial toll the pandemic has taken on them,” said Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who co-authored the motion. “Some are elderly individuals who depend on their rental income to make ends meet. We can’t in good conscience balance COVID-19 relief on the backs of property owners. The county needed to put some skin in the game, and this motion was about delivering on the promise to share in the financial burden.”

“The eviction moratorium has prevented people from losing their housing, but our landlords have borne the brunt of this burden,” stated Supervisor Janice Hahn, the motion’s other co-author. “While it is not within our authority to waive people’s property taxes, we can waive their late fees.”

As a next step, the county’s Department of Consumer and Business Affairs will reach out to all property owners and share information about how to request cancellation of penalties, interests, costs and fees for late payments. DCBA is also administering the LA County Mortgage Relief Program, another resource that provides financial assistance to eligible property owners. More information about that program can be found at dcba.lacounty.gov.

[Information via news release from the office of Supervisor Kathryn Barger.]

