AV Gem and Mineral Club Coming to Domenic Massari Park

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale is partnering with the Antelope Valley Gem and Mineral Club to present a free educational and recreational event this Saturday.

It’s happening from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 19, next to the playground at Domenic Massari Park, located at 37716 55th Street East in Palmdale. This event is free and open to all ages.

Club members will showcase many different kinds of gems and minerals, share their knowledge and experience, and answer questions. Attendees will have the opportunity to make rock art and bracelets, while supplies last.

For more information, call 661-267-5611. To learn more about Antelope Valley Gem & Mineral Club, visit avgem.weebly.com.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

