Authorities ID man shot to death at Littlerock trailer park

Authorities Tuesday identified the man who was shot to death at a mobile home park in Littlerock late Sunday night.

He was 37-year-old Mark Albornoz of Palmdale, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

The shooting was reported around 10:10 p.m. Sunday, March 13, at the Blue Skies Living Mobile Home Park in the 34200 block of Cheseboro Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and a report from the scene.

Albornoz was pronounced died at the scene, the coroner’s office reported. Sheriff’s officials have released few details on the circumstances surrounding the shooting, except to say that a man was “detained pending further investigation.” The suspect’s name was not immediately released.

No further information on the incident has been released.

Anyone with information about this fatal shooting is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

