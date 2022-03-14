Palmdale to host ‘Public Safety Spotlight’ on Facebook Live March 15

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host a Public Safety Spotlight live on the Facebook page Palmdale Public Safety, on Tuesday, March 15, at 5 p.m., as part of National Consumer Protection Week.

This event is designed to educate people on the many different scams that trick people out of money, property, or personal information and give residents the tools they need to recognize and avoid fraud and deceptive schemes.

A representative from the Federal Trade Commission will be the guest speaker. Topics that will be covered include identity theft, current scams, and how to protect yourself.

“Criminals are opportunists that use many convincing tactics to make us their victims,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer. “Many of us know someone that’s been scammed. We must be one step ahead of them by staying informed of new trends.”

For more information, call 661-267-5170 or visit https://www.facebook.com/PalmdalePublicSafety.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–