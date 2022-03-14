Man shot to death at Littlerock mobile home park

LITTLEROCK – A man was shot to death Sunday night at a mobile home park in Littlerock, and sheriff’s deputies took another man into custody, authorities said.

The shooting was reported around 10:10 p.m. Sunday, March 13, in the 34200 block of Cheseboro Road, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau, which provided few details on the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“The male adult victim was pronounced dead at the scene. A male adult was detained pending further investigation,” the news release states. The victim’s name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification.

A source at the scene said the shooting occurred at the Blue Skies Living Mobile Home Park.

Homicide detectives are still investigating the shooting, and no further information was available as of Monday morning.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

Editor’s note: We’ll update this article when more information becomes available.

