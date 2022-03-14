Man shot to death after ramming patrol cars in Palmdale

PALMDALE – A man was shot to death by a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy in Palmdale Sunday evening after he crashed into two patrol cars while attempting to flee deputies, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 6:05 p.m. Sunday, March 13, in the 6900 block of Jack Rabbit Way, near 70th Street East, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

The deputies were following up on a domestic violence incident from earlier in the evening and attempted to make contact with a man seated inside a vehicle, according to the news release.

“The suspect attempted to flee the location and rammed two patrol vehicles several times,” the news release states. “After ramming one of the deputy’s vehicles, a deputy-involved shooting occurred.”

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, sheriff’s officials said. His identity has not yet been released pending next of kin notification.

“It was later determined the suspect was not involved in the early domestic violence call,” the sheriff’s news release states. The incident remains under investigation, and no further information was immediately released Monday.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting is encouraged to contact the LASD’s homicide bureau at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

