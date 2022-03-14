Governor appoints five new judges in LA County

Gov. Gavin Newsom Monday announced the appointments of five new judges in Los Angeles County and three in Orange County.

Those named to the bench in Los Angeles County were:

— Nicholas F. Daum, 47, of Los Angeles, who has been a partner and associate at Kendall Brill & Kelly LLP since 2009 and was an associate at Susman Godfrey LLP from 2004 to 2009;

— Mark A. Davis, 57, of Pasadena, who has been a sole practitioner since 2003;

— Dean J. Kitchens, 69, of Pasadena, who has been a partner at Gibson Dunn since 1986 and has served in several capacities there since 1978, including general counsel and associate;

— Tiana J. Murillo, 42, of Pasadena, who has been assistant county counsel at the Los Angeles County Counsel’s Office since 2021, where she has also worked as senior deputy county counsel, deputy county counsel. She has also served as assistant chief executive officer in the Los Angeles County executive office from 2019 to 2021 and as chief of staff of the Los Angeles County Probation Department from 2018 to 2019; and

— Bradley S. Phillips, 68, of Los Angeles, who has been a partner at Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP since 1984, and was an associate there from 1979 to 1983.

