Cessna plane crash lands near Lancaster airport; no injuries reported

LANCASTER – A small plane crash-landed just short of an airport in Lancaster Monday afternoon but no injuries were reported, authorities said.

Around 1 p.m. Monday, March 14, the single-engine Cessna 210 landed gear-up and crashed through a fence near General William J. Fox Airfield Airport, located at 4725 William J Barnes Ave., according to Crystal Essiaw of the Federal Aviation Administration.

Two passengers were aboard the plane and were evaluated following the crash, but were released by paramedics at the scene. There names were not released.

The cause of the crash landing was under investigation, Essiaw said.

