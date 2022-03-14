LANCASTER – A small plane crash-landed just short of an airport in Lancaster Monday afternoon but no injuries were reported, authorities said.
Around 1 p.m. Monday, March 14, the single-engine Cessna 210 landed gear-up and crashed through a fence near General William J. Fox Airfield Airport, located at 4725 William J Barnes Ave., according to Crystal Essiaw of the Federal Aviation Administration.
Two passengers were aboard the plane and were evaluated following the crash, but were released by paramedics at the scene. There names were not released.
The cause of the crash landing was under investigation, Essiaw said.
1 comment for "Cessna plane crash lands near Lancaster airport; no injuries reported"
Tim Scott says
Once again the only natural resource in the AV proves its worth. I used to tell people that my hometown was the world’s leading producer of flat, which made it perfect for testing aircraft because you could pretty much just set them down anywhere. I also told them that if anyone ever came up with a way to package flat so it could be available elsewhere there would be no reason whatever for anyone to live in Lancaster.