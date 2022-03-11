Park Connect debuts at Yellen Park March 16

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale and the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Palmdale Station will host the debut of Park Connect on Wednesday, March 16, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Yellen Park, located at 5100 East Avenue S in Palmdale.

Formerly called Park Watch, Park Connect’s goal is to prevent crime and vandalism in city parks through community involvement, similar to how Neighborhood Watch works in neighborhoods.

“Park Connect provides a safe, friendly, and casual opportunity for residents to meet City employees from various departments who help keep our parks beautiful, fun, and safe each day,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer. “Attendees will also get updates and be able to discuss issues or concerns with the Sheriff’s Department and the city. You bring your family, and we’ll provide the music, games, and snacks for this interactive meeting.”

“If anyone is unable to attend, they may still participate in Park Connect by reporting suspicious or illegal activity to the Sheriff’s Department, and vandalism, maintenance, or other issues by calling the City of Palmdale’s 94-PRIDE hotline,” said District 4 Councilmember Juan Carrillo.

For more information, call 661-267-5170.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

