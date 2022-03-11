Lockheed Martin hiring event March 29 at AV Fairgrounds

PALMDALE – American Job Center of California (AJCC) and Lockheed Martin are hosting hiring events on Monday, March 28, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., at The Hyatt Regency Valencia, and Tuesday, March 29, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the Antelope Valley Fair Grounds.

Positions are available for a variety of skills within engineering, production, and manufacturing maintenance, and $10K to $50K sign on bonuses are available based on role.

Registration is required and available for the March 28 event at https://bit.ly/LockheedMartinValencia, and for the March 29 event at https://bit.ly/LockheedMartinAntelopeValley.