LACo credit union offers $100K donation match for Ukraine relief

A Los Angeles County credit union and its partner have launched a $100,000 donation match effort to raise funds for people suffering in war-torn Ukraine, it was announced Thursday.

Through the partnership, the California Credit Union and the Worldwide Foundation for Credit Unions will match every dollar donated through its campaign page, up to $100,000, through April 30, the organization said.

The Ukrainian Credit Union Displacement Fund initially will direct support to immediate humanitarian needs triggered by Russia’s continued targeting of civilians, which has caused a crisis for those still in Ukraine and for more than two million Ukrainian refugees who have fled the country.

“We have watched this tragic and unnecessary crisis unfold in Ukraine along with the rest of the world, and our hearts are with the brave Ukrainian people and all those impacted by this senseless violence,” said California Credit Union President/CEO Steve O’Connell.

“Partnering with the WFCU is one way we can support our Ukrainian credit union family along with impacted citizens and communities, and we encourage everyone to support this very important humanitarian cause.”

To participate in the donation match fundraiser, visit: https://secure.givelively.org/donate/worldwide-foundation-for-credit-unions-inc/ukraine-cu-displacement-fund/tina-lopez-1

