Palmdale announces March “Season of Service” project, volunteers sought

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale is seeking volunteers for its March 2022 Season of Service events scheduled for Saturday, March 26.

“We had a fantastic turnout last month at Domenic Massari Park doing some painting, graffiti removal and gopher hole backfilling, so this month we’re going to take on some similar projects at Desert Sands, one of our city’s longest serving parks,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer. “We’ll also have a crew helping to remove some illegal dumping. Make plans to join us as we help keep Palmdale beautiful.”

Themed “Together for a Beautiful Palmdale,” the March 26 events will include:

Install Rock Mulch at Desert Sands Park

8:30 a.m. to 12 noon

39117 3rd St. East

For ages 15 yrs. and older. Volunteers should dress in layers and wear outdoor work clothes, including work boots or high-top sneakers. Work gloves, masks, and sunblock will be provided.

Safety Painting at Desert Sands Park

8:30 a.m. to 12 noon

39117 3rd St. East

For ages 8 yrs. and older. Volunteers should dress in layers and wear outdoor work clothes, including work boots or high-top sneakers. Work gloves, masks, and sunblock will be provided.

Turf Repair and Composting at Desert Sands Park

39117 3rd St. East

8:30 a.m. to 12 noon

For ages 8 yrs. and older. Volunteers should dress in layers and wear outdoor work clothes, including work boots or high-top sneakers. Work gloves, masks, and sunblock will be provided.

Desert Clean Up

42nd St. East and Avenue Q

8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

For ages 10 and up. Volunteers under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Volunteers should dress in layers and wear outdoor work clothes, including work boots or high-top sneakers. Work gloves, masks, and sunblock will be provided. Masks are recommended because of the possibility of dust and dirt particles in the air.

Registration is required for all events and available at https://signup.com/go/ZqtQFAP.

“A big thank you goes out to everyone who has been part of this year’s Season of Service,” said Mayor Pro Tem Richard Loa, District 2. “If you haven’t been able to join us, I encourage you to take this this opportunity to come together to make our community better. We’ll be going into our parks, neighborhoods, and desert spaces on the fourth Saturday of the month to help make Palmdale a beautiful place to call home.”

For more information, please visit www.CityofPalmdale.org/Engaged.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

