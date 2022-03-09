Palmdale City Library launches new Homework Help Center service

PALMDALE – The Palmdale City Library will launch three Homework Help Centers beginning Monday, March 14.

The Homework Help Centers will provide students ages 8 to 14 with quiet and safe spaces to do their homework, Mondays through Thursdays, from 2:30 to 5 p.m. The locations are the Palmdale City Library, 700 East Palmdale Blvd; Oasis Park Recreation Center, 3850 East Ave. S; and Marie Kerr Park Recreation Center, 39700 30th St. West.

Space is limited and reservations are strongly encouraged. Reservations may be made at www.cityofpalmdale.org/library. Drop ins are welcome if reservations are not filled.

“Students need a quiet and safe place to be able to study and do their homework,” said Library Director Robert Shupe. “The Palmdale City Library is going to help ensure there is that kind of space for the youth of Palmdale. There has always been a need for space like this, but it seems to be especially critical during this time when students are adjusting to life with and after COVID so drastically affecting their learning and studying routines.”

The Palmdale City Library is open seven days a week — Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, from 1 to 5 p.m. For more information, call the Palmdale City Library at 661-267-5600 or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

