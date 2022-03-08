A man who worked as a Los Angeles County sheriff’s custody assistant pleaded not guilty Tuesday, March 8, to charges that he tried to bring methamphetamine into the Men’s Central Jail.
Jose Flores, 42, was stopped Nov. 28, 2018, by law enforcement officers in the jail’s parking structure, and more than 100 grams of methamphetamine were found inside the vehicle he was in, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
Flores was charged last November with one felony count each of transportation of a controlled substance and attempted bringing of an illegal substance into a jail.
“The public’s trust is eroded when law enforcement officers attempt to circumvent the law,” District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement announcing the charges.
Flores’ current status with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was not immediately available.
5 comments for "Custody assistant pleads not guilty to trying to bring drugs into jail"
Buffet King says
You shouldn’t try to bring drugs to jail and you shouldn’t try to bring them to your fire job at Plant 42. Or else you might get caught and end up being a lapdog for Wrecks your entire life. There are perks, however. You will could have a roundabout named after you.
Fat White Bob says
Where’s your favorite buffet? I’m hungry.
Tim Scott says
IHOP has coffee…and all you can eat pancakes.
America's Most Sleeps With a TrumpyBear says
Oh, I miss buffets since the pandemic. And Jimmy Buffett too.
Controlled Substance says
This organization is in the news every week for all of the wrong reasons. It is almost like clockwork.